Winona Ryder Just Weighed in on the Johnny Depp Abuse Allegations

Much has been speculated about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ugly divorce and Heard’s abuse allegations, but as far as Winona Ryder is concerned, her ex-fiancé was nothing but sweet to her. Ryder, who got engaged to Johnny Depp in 1990, the year she turned 19, told Time that she finds the idea of Depp being abusive “unimaginable.” The Depp she knew once sent 200 packets of Ramen noodles (apparently her favorite food at the time) to her hotel room and tattooed “Winona forever” on his arm. (It now reads “Wino Forever,” which he altered it to after they broke up.)

“I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said,” Ryder told Time. “He was never, never that way towards me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves.” Back then, Depp told People, “There’s been nothing in my 27 years that’s comparable to the feeling I have with Winona.”

As to Heard’s claims of abuse, Ryder acknowledges that she has no way of knowing what went down. “I wasn’t there,” she said. “I don’t know what happened. I’m not calling anyone a liar. I’m just saying, it’s difficult and upsetting for me to wrap my head around it.” Though the two dated more than two decades ago, Ryder said the whole thing still had her reeling. “Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years, and it was a big relationship for me,” she said. “Imagine if someone you dated when you were—I was 17 when I met him—was accused of that. It’s just shocking. I have never seen him be violent toward a person before.”