The Olsen Twins, Tom Ford Named Top Designers at CFDA Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America held its annual awards ceremony last night in New York, and it was—as usual—a major affair.

Designer and livewire Betsey Johnson took home the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, while Instagram was honored with a special media award presented by Kim Kardashian. The CFDA Fashion Icon Award went Pharrell Williams (the same honor went to Rihanna last year), Chelsea Clinton honored Oscar de la Renta, and James Cordon played host. And then there was the fashion!

Here, take a look at the 2015 winners!

Womenswear Designer of the Year: Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year: Tom Ford

Accessory Designer of the Year: Tabitha Simmons

Swarovski Award for Womenswear: Rosie Assoulin

Swarovski Award for Menswear: Shayne Oliver for Hood by Air

Swarovski Award for Accessory Design: Rachel Mansur & Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Betsey Johnson

The Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard: Instagram

The Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert: Millard “Mickey” Drexler