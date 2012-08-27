The Winners of Our NYFW Correspondent Contest, Revealed!

A little over a week ago, we kicked off a contest that would allow two lucky members of our StyleCaster.com community to join us at New York Fashion Week and serve as our official NYFW correspondents. (Style to the People, baby!)

After many submissions — more than a few of which were quite good, we must say — we’ve finally selected our winners! Read all about them below, love them on StyleCaster.com, and, of course, look forward to reading their inside take on the circus that is New York Fashion Week starting September 6, right here.

Winner #1: Jilly Miscioscia

When Jilly isn’t blogging for us, she’s one half of the sisterly duo know as Sorelle in Style. Love her on StyleCaster.com here, and follow the sisters on Twitter at @sorelleinstyle.

Winner #2: Sade B. Strehlke

Starting next week, Sade will be heading backstage at NYFW for us, but she’s otherwise to be found on her very own style blog, The Icon Concierge. Love her on StyleCaster.com here, and follow her on Twitter at @icon_concierge.