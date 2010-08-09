Winifred Grace: Cool Jewels For Boho Babes And World Travelers

Winifred Grace designer Winnie Gundeck.



DESIGNER: Winnie Gundeck

BRAND NAME: Winifred Grace

BEST KNOWN FOR: Based in Chicago, Gundeck creates boho-chic jewelry for the girl who loves to mix modern and vintage with finds from her exotic world travels.

SEASON: Fall 2010 in stores now; holiday 10 hits stores in November.

VIBE: The fall and holiday collections are inspired by vintage textiles, rare artifacts and antique tribal jewelry. Each piece looks like a treasure that has its own unique story to tell, says Gundeck.

BIGGEST HIT: For Fall its the cocktail bracelet (replacing the 1920s cocktail ring). The holiday collection highlights a gorgeous Moroccan breastplate that will carry forward in other styles and sizes for spring 2011.

WHERE TO BUY: Mick Margo, New York City; P45, Chicago; and winifredgrace.com.

For more on Winifred Grace, exclusive access to designers’ showrooms and this season’s biggest hits and toughest sells, read the complete article on Full Frontal Fashion.



Contributed by Turner for Full Frontal Fashion.

All images courtesy of Full Frontal Fashion.



Related: Eugenia Kim Takes The Insomniac’s Route To Success