Winfrey’s Friends and Peers Weigh in on Departure

It came as quite a shock to many last week when Oprah Winfrey announced that her daily talk show would be coming to an end next year. As her good friend Ellen DeGeneres and fellow female talk show host put it, “She has blazed a trail..She will always be the Queen of Daytime Television.” Well, obviously.

After 25 years on the air, the legend that Oprah leaves behind will be difficult to match, but we don’t think she’s really going anywhere. I mean, it’s Oprah–she’s more of a force than an actual person. There are already talks about Oprah starting her own cable channel, OWN (for Oprah Winfrey Network, and no the pun was not intended). The only question is whether she’s dropping The Oprah Winfrey Show completely or if she’ll reinvent her show with something different on the new network in 2012. Martha Stewart seems to think the latter. “She’ll do another show,” says Stewart. “She’s evolving. She’s fabulous.”

Winfrey’s long-time best bud Gayle King also made commentary that suggested that Winfrey has many more tricks up her sleeve. We’re siding with Gayle on this one. *Wishful thinking*