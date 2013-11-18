It’s Wine Week On The Vivant!

Sure Thanksgiving and Christmas are all too quickly approaching on the calendar, but over here at The Vivant it is already a holiday week as far as we are concerned—because our very own Wine Week kicks off today!

Throughout the week we’ll be highlighting all things wine, from wine and food pairings for dummies, to blind taste testing celebrity wines, to ranking our favorite wine blogs.

So pour yourself a glass of Pinot Noir and stay tuned for some serious wino action.

Get in on the action with us! Have a favorite bottle of wine (and really, who doesn’t?). Share your pick with us tweeting us @TheVivant using the hashtag #wineweek.