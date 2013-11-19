What Wines To Serve On Thanksgiving

There is so much to stress over where Thanksgiving is concerned—don’t have wine be one of the elements. Here, a couple of things to keep in mind when you are attempting to pick wines for Thanksgiving.

First, everyone has different tastes, so you should have both red and white wine on hand. Second, the wine that does tend to go the best with Thanksgiving turkey and all its fixings is red wine with ample fruit, and one that’s not too oaky. Food friendly reds that tend to work best are pinot noir blends and wines made from Rhone grapes like syrah. Third, it is Thanksgiving, so it is nice to serve American wines when you can.

Thanksgiving wine recommendations, all under $30:

1. 2010 Simi Sonoma County Pinot Noir, $26, simiwinery.com.

2. Beckmen “Cuvee Le Bec” California Syrah/Grenache, $16.99, pjwine.com.

3. La Crema Monterey Pinot Noir 2011, $26.99, gordonswine.com.

4. Del Rio Vineyards 2011 Syrah, $28, delrioveineyards.com.

5. Fasse Piste La Pyramide Syrah 2010, $23.95, northwest-wine.com.

