What Wine Goes In What Glass: A Beginners’ Guide

What’s the right wine glass to use? Most folks would say whichever one you are holding, and it is pretty hard to argue with that most of the time. Still, if you want to be proper about it and get the most out of whatever wine you are drinking, it isn’t quite that simple.

In general you want to buy crystal glasses that hold between 10 to 18 ounces of wine, and glasses that feel well balanced when you hold them in your hand. The clearer the glass, the more you will be able to admire the actual color of your wine. And a large bowl and a narrow opening help to magnify the aroma of wine, which in turn helps you to enjoy it.

There are even glasses made for different kinds of wine (yes, this is where it gets more complicated, stick with us). Whatever you choose, it’s best not to fill a wine glass more than half full. Champagne, which you don’t swirl, is the exception to this. You need to leave enough air space to swirl and release the aromas.



What Wine Goes In What Glass:

1. Looking to upgrade from that all-purpose, everyday wine glass? The next step is buying an all-purpose red wine glass, an all-purpose white wine glass, and then Champagne flutes.

2. Generally, red-wine glasses have larger bowls and wider openings than those for white.

3. Glasses for sparkling-wine like Champagne should be larger than 6.5 ounces and both narrow and tall to channel the bubbles in a continuous stream. Tulip shaped glasses are also a great choice as they trap the wine’s aromas and bubbles.

4. Glasses for dessert wines like Sherry and Port are traditionally small because these wines are usually consumed in small quantities.

5. There are also wine glasses that are designed to showcase specific types of wines—different glasses for Burgundy and Pinot Noir exist, for instance. The sizes and shapes of the bowls influence the intensity and complexity of the aromas, while the shapes of the rims determine where the wine initially lands on the tongue, affecting the perception of its taste. Only serious wine drinkers should consider investing in glasses for each different varietal of wine, but if, for instance, you are a big Cabernet Sauvignon fan and that is what you drink most often, consider buying red wine glasses made specifically for Cabernet Sauvignon.

MORE:

Wine and Food Pairings For Dummies: 5 Rules You Need To Know

Cheat Sheet: How To Pair Beer and Food