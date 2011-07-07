Win Your Perfect Fall Handbag From Be & D

The Fourth of July holiday has come and gone. Summer is speeding by, and it’s starting to get unbearably hot and humid outside. It seems like there’s nothing to look forward to now. Are you becoming as much of a summer grouch as I am?

Well, I have some great pick-me-up news that will be sure to raise your spirits!

Be & D is pairing up with StyleCaster to give away a Maggie handbag to one of our lucky readers. The directions are super simple for a chance to win this $898 bag:

Follow @BeandD on Twitter. Follow @StyleCaster on Twitter. Retweet this article (as often as you’d like) AND post your Twitter handle in the comments section of this post (below) so we know that you’ve entered.

This contest will run from July 8 – 12. We will announce the winner via Twitter on Wednesday, July 13.

If Wednesday rolls around and you find out that you aren’t the fortunate winner, don’t fret! You can find the bag on ShopBop and remember, they offer free 3-day shipping!

Also, make sure you check out Be and D’s blog they post fun articles for delicious, summer cocktail recipes and great behind-the-scenes shots!