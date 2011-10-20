Win Tickets To The Hottest Pop-Up Shop In Town!

This weekend, Decades invites you to come explore the best of designer vintage and consignment at an exclusive trunk show this weekend. The selection has been carefully curated from some of the most stylish people out there, ensuring that there are pieces for any avid fashionista.

Decades has joined StyleCaster on our mission to bring style to the people and reserved 25 spots for some lucky stylistas.

The first 25 people to email decadestworsvp@gmail.com with the subject “Decades Loves StyleCaster” and Friday or Saturday in the body of the email will be sent a message with all of the details of the sale, including the secret address! You will be added to the guest list by 10 am tomorrow and then get to shop to your heart’s content.

Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on this amazing fashion opportunity. So get emailing! Designer swag awaits.