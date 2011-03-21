Win a Ticket to Chanel Couture, Restoin Roitfeld on Tatler

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Cathy Horyn mostly felt that Galliano-gate took up too much time, but that it’s probably not the end of these kinds of stories. “I think it wore everyone down in the end the disgust, the disappointment, the blitz of stories. Things were out of control, though the unraveling hardly began with a drunken rant by a designer in a bar. Strange to say, but I think this feeling of the industry operating under extreme pressure, like a valve, will be the condition and not the exception.” (On the Runway)

Check out the images of Lady Gaga’s i-D spread. It’s black and white and Gaga all over. (Oh No They Didn’t!)

Win a ticket to a Chanel Couture show! Christies is hosting its second annual Bid to Save the EarthGreen Auction. Among the items up on the block is that aforementioned covetable seat and a style consult from DVF and ATL. (Styleite)

Havianas collaborated with Missoni on some very cute flip flops. (WWD)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @VeraWangGang @rzrachelzoe Thanks Rachel! Miss you!! Next time we are in the same city, dinner is a must. Love to Rodger xxVera OMG it’s like a personal message between Vera and Zoe! Love to Rodg!

RT @Fashionista_com Image of the Day: Nearly-Naked Julia Restoin-Roitfeld Covers Russian Tatler http://bit.ly/GoIZL Def worthy of an image of the day.

RT @Burberry British actress Sienna Miller wearing a @Burberry Biker jacket in London http://twitpic.com/4bu2mg Preeetttyyy…

RT @MajeUSA Hey guys – Vanessa Traina here – stay tuned for a behind-the-scenes look into the prep for my maje capsule collection launching @BarneysNY! ooh, fun!