Win A Summer Wardrobe! Enter Havaianas And StyleCaster’s Daily Mirror Challenge

Tis the season for rooftop barbeques, poolside lounging or, frankly, office vacation daydreaming. But whether the warmer months have you jet-setting or wishing for one, its definitely time to ditch the formal stuff for something a bit more relaxed. So in the spirit of cutting loose and looking great, weve teamed with Havaianas on our latest Daily Mirror challenge. Pull on those summer linens, straw fedoras and stylin’ flip flops, of course, and show us whats your best summer look.

Its easy: Simply load a photo of yourself wearing your best sunny weather duds at our site and the top three outfits with the most style points wins flip flops from the Brazilian brand. But lest you think these are you ordinary summer regulars, Havaianas hasn’t been in the game since 1962 for nothing. The brand uses a top secret rubber recipe so your stiletto-tortured footsies can rest up. First prize wins an indulgent summer Havaianas wardrobe (five pairs of comfy flip flops), second wins three pairs for hitting the beach and numro trs wins one pair for padding around town. Good luck and as the folks at Havaianas like to say, Live life unlaced. Beleza!

Check Out:

Trop Rouge Beach Daily Mirror

cmp.ly/3

