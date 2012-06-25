Win a New Summer Shoe Collection From Sweden’s Nina Z

Is your current shoe situation in need of a serious upgrade for the summer? Well, fear not fellow footwear-philes!

Thanks to our friends over at Swedish shoe design house Nina Z, one lucky StyleCaster-er is getting hooked up with a brand new shoe collection for the warmer months ahead.

Famous for their oh-so boho chic clogs, which are individually handcrafted in Sweden from organic materials, Nina Z’s shoes have a bit of a modern edge with a retro flair to them. While the shoes may be born out of Sweden, Miss Z et al are based right out of Brooklyn, NY, where you can even catch Nina herself selling her popular footwear every weekend at the Brooklyn Flea.

To win yourself a Nina Z shoe collection for the summer (which includes one pair each of the IDA, NINA and LENA styles), just follow these easy steps:

1. Follow @StyleCaster on Twitter:

Follow @stylecaster



2. Follow @NINAZNYC on Twitter:

Follow @ninaznyc



3. Let us know where you’ll be planning to jet-set this summer in your new Nina Z shoes by leaving a comment down below.

GOOD LUCK!

Disclaimer: Contest is open to residents (aged 18+) of the U.S. only, and will run from June 25th, 2012 at 2 PM EST to July 2nd, 2012 at Noon EST. One (1) winner will be selected at random and contacted via email. StyleCaster will ship prize to winner only within the U.S. within 30 days of the contest ending. Prize includes one (1) pair each of the IDA, NINA and LENA styles, for a total of three (3) pairs of shoes. Color styles will already be pre-selected by StyleCaster. Winner is responsible for any taxes associated with this prize.