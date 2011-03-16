Win One of Ten French Connection Dresses!

You know what’s awesome? Free stuff. I love free stuff. Who doesn’t love free stuff?

You know what I’m about to offer you? A particularly Springy shift dress version of free stuff: one of ten French Connection Lilly Lace Dresses (pictured above, three times). Yes, StyleCaster is giving away ten of these bright babies.

For a chance at the win, “like” StyleCaster on Facebook, and leave a comment below telling us how you would style the Lilly Lace by FCUK. Don’t forget to leave your email address so we know how to get in touch with you!

And no worries, if you win, French Connection will send you your size in particular. You have from right now until Monday, March 21 at 5pm EST to get in the game. Good luck, or as they say in the UK, good luck!

*Winners must be 18 or older and a resident of the U.S.