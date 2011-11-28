Win It! Kelsi Dagger Smoking Loafers

I like to think that my goal in life is to keep all of you stylish, and if you haven’t already noticed, smoking loafers have really blown up this season. So why not hop on the trend?

Our friends over at Kelsi Dagger have teamed up with StyleCaster to offer all of you cool kids a gorgeous pair of their Frances Loafers for the holidays. Just think of it: free your feet from the pain of stilettos and still be part of the in crowd with these great shoes.

Prize Value: $89. Shoes run from 6.5-9. For more information on sizing visit Kelsi Dagger.

To enter follow these simple steps.

1. Like Kelsi Dagger on Facebook.

2. Like StyleCaster on Facebook.

3. In the comments section below leave 3 adjectives that showcase how great these shoes are.

You have from right now till the end of the day on Friday, December 2nd. Good luck!