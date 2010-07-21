Win A Free Trip To Food Network’s Atlantic City Food and Wine Festival!

Foodies prepare to get psyched: StyleCaster is giving away a free trip to the Atlantic City Food and Wine Festival! From July 29 to August 1, one winner and a lucky guest of their choice will get to hobnob with Food Network stars, stay two nights for free at Caesars Atlantic City, one of the city’s hottest hotel and casinos that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and famed boardwalk, and of course, enjoy some great eats.

Caesars Atlantic City resort is at the center of the action with its famous casino and over 1,100 luxurious hotel rooms and suites, world class spa and theater with top acts.

To Enter Contest Click Here

Give Away Details:

1 Caesars Atlantic City, Premium Centurion Tower room beginning Friday, July 30th and departing Sunday, August 1st, 2010.

2 Tickets to Friday’s The Grand Market: An Industry Preview

2 Tickets to Friday’s Wine Unplugged with Michael Green

2 Tickets to Sunday’s Chefs On Stage with Alex Guarnaschelli

The winner will be announced July 26, 2010 and will be notified immediately.



Disclaimer for giveaway:

Reservations based upon availability (black out dates do apply; does not include holidays). Offer Non-transferable. Valid 7/30/10 8/1/2010 only.Must be 21 years of age or older with a valid credit card. This winner letter must be presented at time of check-in. Failure to present letter will void prize and guest will be responsible for retail rate of winner package at time of checkout.