Win A Free Laptop! Only 5 Days Left To Enter Our SATC2 and HP Daily Mirror Challenge

Samantha of SATC2 gets down to business. Photo courtesy of HP.

Calling all SATC2 fans, you have only five more days to enter our Sex and The City 2 and HP Daily Mirror Challenge.

From now until May 17, upload your best Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte or Miranda-inspired outfit via our Daily Mirror tool. The top two looks those with the most style points will each win a HP TouchSmart tm2 notebook! Not too shabby for those on their comps 24/7 (ahem, everybody).

Want more details? Read up on the contest here!

