Wimbledon Prep! Get The Tennis Chic Look On And Off The Court

Kerry Pieri
With Wimbledon now underway, the national consciousness has momentarily shifted from all things soccer to a little bit of love-set-match. Get in the spirit with some chic country club-inspired wares. No need for tennis whites only though we enjoy a good white pleated mini mid-summer too feel free to experiment with color but stick with the preppy squeaky clean vibe and you’ll be sipping mint juleps courtside in no time. Check out the slideshow above for some great shopping ideas!

Red stripe playsuit, $55, by Topshop

Blue cotton jersey tank dress, $87, by Splendid

White tennis dress, $295, by Adam

Straw visor with black ribbon, $24, by Topshop

Eyelet cotton dress, $235, by Maje

Silver tennis racket necklace, $82, by Bark

Linen skirt, $23.50, by Forever 21

V-neck tennis sweater, $134.99, by Tory Burch

Plaid shorts, $58, by Max Studio

White flat shoes, $76.09, by Lacoste

White tassel tie mini skirt, $37.20, by Asos

Grey jersey sneakers, $39.50, by Keds

Dark pink tailored shorts, $100, by Topshop

White polo, $79.50, by Lacoste

Blue circle skirt dress, $48, by Kimchi Blue

White oxford shirt, $58, by By Corpus

Blue seersucker jacket, $109.99, by Rugby

White and grey nylon gym bag, $17, by American Apparel 

