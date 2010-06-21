Wimbledon Prep! Get The Tennis Chic Look On And Off The Court

With Wimbledon now underway, the national consciousness has momentarily shifted from all things soccer to a little bit of love-set-match. Get in the spirit with some chic country club-inspired wares. No need for tennis whites only though we enjoy a good white pleated mini mid-summer too feel free to experiment with color but stick with the preppy squeaky clean vibe and you’ll be sipping mint juleps courtside in no time. Check out the slideshow above for some great shopping ideas!

