Wilmer Valderrama Dating Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne is back in the dating world since filing for divorce from Deryck Whibley just last month. Things are heating up between Avril and Wilmer Valderrama. The “have been friends since working together on Fast Food Nation in 2005,” and in the past month, they have been seen with “her hand on his knee,” according to Life & Style, and “whispering in each other’s ear, laughing.”

Valderrama has been romantically linked to several young Hollywood stars, such as Lindsay Lohan, Mandy Moore, and Hilary Duff. Only time will tell how long this one lasts.