Willow Smith Opens Up About Being Jealous of Girls with ‘Curvier’ Bodies

No matter what your size is, body insecurities affect everyone. Willow Smith reminded us of that on a recent episode of her mom Jada Pinkett Smith‘s web show, “Red Table Talk,” where Willow opened up about her insecurities with her thin frame and the jealousy she felt toward women with “curvier” bodies.
The 17-year-old singer explained that her body insecurities became more serious when she started dating and found herself rejected because of her size. After seeing her crushes date her curvier peers, Willow started questioning if her body was undesirable to men and society.
Like most women, my body has brought no shortage of controversy in my life, having to grow up smaller than most and now going into a new stage of maturity as a woman and now dealing with the many issues that come with growing older. Our 3rd episode of @redtabletalk discusses body image and the often paralyzing effect it has on women’s hearts and minds. See you at the table... link in bio . And if you’ve personally struggled with any of the topics we discuss on RTT or know someone who has, we have a Facebook group who’s here to support you on whatever journey you may be on. Join us on the show page to discuss what you’re feeling, ask questions, and learn how to tackle the issues with others who may have been there before. We’re here for you and we’re listening.
Willow began embracing her body after hearing her friends tell her that they were envious of her figure, which is when she learned that there were two sides of the coin. “I hear my friends that are curvy, they are telling me, ‘It’s so great that you can wear some shorts and a tank top and not feel overexposed or feel like people are looking at you differently.’ Everyone wants what they don’t have,” Willow said.
After a fan asked why women are “so mean” about each other’s appearances, Willow explained that it’s about “envy” and that people often “wish they had what the other person has.” “Honestly whenever another girl tells you something about your body or your looks, she’s really just talking to herself,” Willow said.
Props to Willow for keeping it real and encouraging us to embrace each other (and ourselves) instead of tearing each other down.