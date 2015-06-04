Willow Smith is the New Face of Marc Jacobs!

Marc Jacobs just announced on Instagram that none other than Willow Smith will star in the brand’s Fall 2015 ads alongside Cher!

A campaign photo released this afternoon shows Will Smith‘s 14-year-old daughter (yes, she was born in 2000!) posing against a deep red backdrop, dressed in leather gloves, a voluminous skirt, and lace-up block heels. Jacobs captioned the photo with a lengthy explanation about the brand’s decision to feature Smith in the upcoming campaign.

“Ever since our first Juergen Teller ad in 1998 which featured Kim Gordon on stage wearing my dress, I have always preferred collaborating with the people who inspire me to give new life to the clothes we show on our runway,” the caption reads. “Beauty, style and talent know no age. It is those individuals whose creativity, unique vision, and voice inspire all of us here to create and express ourselves through our medium: fashion.”

The news comes several days after Cher was announced as face of the upcoming fall/winter campaign.

Although it’s not unusual for Marc Jacobs campaigns to tap actors and musicians, up until now most of the brand’s faces have had strong affiliations with the fashion industry, and in the past have included Victoria Beckham, Sofia Coppola, Miley Cyrus, and Kate Moss.

Jacobs ended the announcement with a cryptic, “Stay tuned over the coming weeks for more…” so don’t be surprised if another famous face is added to the brand’s fall/winter campaign.