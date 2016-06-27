Here’s Your First Look at Willow Smith’s Chanel Campaign

Four months ago, Chanel crowned 15-year-old Willow Smith its new brand ambassadress—a title also held by the likes of Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp—and now, the house has revealed that she’s the star of its Fall 2016 eyewear campaign.

Shot by Karl Lagerfeld, the ads show the teen decked out in Chanel jewelry against a minimal white backdrop. In the accompanying videos—one for optical and one for sunglasses—she jams to “Apple Cherry” by Nao and proves that dreads and septum piercings go perfectly well with camellia brooches and interlocking Cs.

“A multifaceted artist, writer-composer-singer and actress, Willow Smith is the embodiment of her generation’s spirit,” reads the press release, adding that “her youth and energy charmed [Lagerfeld].” Something tells us this won’t be the last we see of their partnership—after all, Depp scored a fragrance campaign on the heels of last year’s eyewear ads, and Lagerfeld tends to keep his favorites close (see: K. Stew, Cara Delevingne).