For full coverage of today’s launch of Matthew Williamson at H&M, head over to Racked, or check out The Cut‘s Twitter.

If this tweet is any indication, the collection seems like a sell-out situation.

“When the mannequins go back to wearing old H&M, that’s our cue to leave. Anxious shoppers can wait for returns or brave 59th st. Godspeed.”

If you try to avoid 5th Ave at all costs, the collection will also be available at their 731 Lexington at 59th and 1328 Broadway at 34th locations.