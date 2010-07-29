William Rast Teams With Target! Gerard Butler The New Face of L’Oreal

TWITTER

RT @annadellorusso I’m in my country house called VILLA VILLA COLLE on my first day of HOLIDAYS! http://twitpic.com/29rtb5

Is this much fabulousness even possible in one person?



RT @OldSpice There’s nothing like the sound of a mandolin as it breaks across another man’s face.

We just find the Old Spice commercial dude hilarious.

RT @MillaJovovich Wow, I’m doing a prison sequence in the full orange jumpsuit and I was jst in an elevator w a real prisoner. We made eye contact. So sad.

Omg how amazing would it be if the prisoner was La Lohan?

RT @henryholland Is it wrong that i want to marry The Situation and have Snooki and Jwoww as bridesmaids?

First things first… you need a timeshare in Seaside, NJ.

RT @NARSissist Where is Tim Gunn when you need a good “make it work” speech?

We wish Tim Gunn could hang out with us all day and provide words of encouragement.

SITES WE LOVE



Erin Wasson channels her Texan roots in Elle Italia August of all places. Very cool. (Fashion Gone Rogue)



Photos: David Mushegain

John Varvatos has his rocker eye set on home accessories. “Young people today, in their 20s or early 30s, are not excited by what they see out there. They dont want to go to West Elm or Crate & Barrel for their apartment.” (WWD)

Looks like men celebs have cornered the beauty market just like their lady counterparts. Gerard Butler had signed on as the LOral Paris Men Expert worldwide spokesperson. (BellaSugar)

If you still haven’t gotten your Mad Men style fix, the show’s illustrious costume designer Janie Bryant is collaborating with Nailtini on four limited edition nail lacquers for fall. It being retro-inspired, perhaps there’s inflation afoot? The polishes will go for $14 a pop. (WWD)

Justin Timberlake does Target? We got an invite today that let on the former boy band member is taking his William Rast line on the road with a lower priced collection for the mega store launching in December. (Target)



William Rast Fall 2010. Photo: ImaxTree

Seeking to join the illustrious reality TV stars with clothing lines including Whitney Port and JWoww, Olivia Palermo has said she would like to design her very own collection. (Styleite)

Oh Clooney, you should really go classier. The dapper actor’s gf Elisabetta Canalis has reportedly been implicated in a cocaine scandal involving clubs and a model turned prostitute. (Pop Eater)

