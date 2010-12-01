StyleCaster
William Rast For Target Pics, Juicy Had Bed Bugs!

Kerry Pieri
  • Spring ad campaign news is trickling in! Louis Vuitton, which featured Christy Turlington, Karen Elson and Natalia Vodianova in its fall fashion campaign is going for a new trip for Spring. Kristen McMenamy, Freja Beha Erichsen and Raquel Zimmermann reportedly recently posed for Steven Meisel. (WWD)
  • Juicy Couture has fallen victim to the bed bug craze that is so hot right now. They had to close down their 5th Ave NYC flagship in December, during Christmas season. Bummer. (Styleite)

  • RT @FaranKrentcil Ok Honolulu, we’re taking off. See you soon! #RoxySurfCamp um, is it really possible to turn a shade of green?
  • RT @ElizandJames *BREAKING NEWS* Diane Kruger wore Chanel on the red carpet last night- shocking… If Karl lends it, a girl should wear it.

  • RT @VogueParisLive Yves Saint Laurent is to open its pop up temporary store in Gstaad http://petitlien.fr/58yz Just one more reason I should be wintering in Gstaad.
