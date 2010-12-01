William Rast For Target Pics, Juicy Had Bed Bugs!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- William Rast for Target images have been released. It hits stores December 19. You dig JTs collaboration? (Racked)
- Salma Hayek was shot by Karl Lagerfeld for the cover of V, looking mad hot in McQueen. (Design Scene)
- Spring ad campaign news is trickling in! Louis Vuitton, which featured Christy Turlington, Karen Elson and Natalia Vodianova in its fall fashion campaign is going for a new trip for Spring. Kristen McMenamy, Freja Beha Erichsen and Raquel Zimmermann reportedly recently posed for Steven Meisel. (WWD)
- Victoria’s Secret supposedly lost out to Lancome in a fight over Daria Werbowy. I think the real loser here is Daria for never getting to don those wings and dance with Katy Perry. (Fashionologie)
- Juicy Couture has fallen victim to the bed bug craze that is so hot right now. They had to close down their 5th Ave NYC flagship in December, during Christmas season. Bummer. (Styleite)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @Bergdorfs Creative Director just reminisced about getting 36 trunks through Customs in Romania #ThingsYouForgetWhenFlippingThroughOurMagazine If I had a dime for every time that happened to me…
- RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE Ale at Victoria Secrets!!! http://twitpic.com/3bz3lr Aw, Love called her Ale.
- RT @FaranKrentcil Ok Honolulu, we’re taking off. See you soon! #RoxySurfCamp um, is it really possible to turn a shade of green?
- RT @ElizandJames *BREAKING NEWS* Diane Kruger wore Chanel on the red carpet last night- shocking… If Karl lends it, a girl should wear it.
- RT @VogueParisLive Yves Saint Laurent is to open its pop up temporary store in Gstaad http://petitlien.fr/58yz Just one more reason I should be wintering in Gstaad.