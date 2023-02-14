Kate Middleton Reveals How Prince William Will Break Tradition With His Valentine’s Day Gift

It’s no wonder the royals also celebrate a day devoted to love in the way we do. William and Kate’s Valentine’s Day plans are underway as the next successors of the throne.

Middleton and Prince William met way back in 2001 when they were both students at St. Andrews University. Their romance would be an on-again, off-again saga until they finally wed in 2011. Now they share three children: Prince George, born July 2013, Princess Charlotte, born May 2015, and Prince Louis, born April 2018. After Queen Elizabeth’s death, William’s father ascended to the throne as King Charles III, and William and his wife Kate were then named Prince and Princess of Wales—titles formerly held by his father and his mother Princess Diana respectively.

So with more than 20 years of romance, what are Prince William and Kate’s Valentine’s gifts to each other? Read more to find out.

What did William give Kate for Valentine’s Day 2023?

What did William give Kate for Valentine’s Day? It still might be a big surprise. Kate visited Leeds on February 1, 2023, as part of her initiative for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and promoted the kickoff of her new Shaping Us campaign, raising awareness of the importance of a child’s first five years of life.

When visiting the Leeds Kirkgate Market, Kate talked to florist Neil Ashcroft who asked the Princess of Wales about her Valentine’s Day plans. Ashcroft asked, “No doubt William will be buying you some red roses?” According to the florist, Princess Kate replied, “I don’t think he will do.” Ashcroft then added, “I offered her a discount. I said I would give her a card and knock off the VAT [tax].” He also said that the Princess of Wales “acted very genuine.” Kate also has a history with the city of Leeds since her father is from the city and has a long family history coming from the Middletons.

It’s the total opposite of what happened last year, but it could be part of their daily routine. The Prince of Wales gave his wife a sweet romantic gesture for the day of love. “William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” a source told Us Weekly on February 16, 2022. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.” In addition to the Duke of Cambridge’s heartfelt gift for his wife, Duchess Kate also received “handmade Valentine’s cards” from their kids, according to Us Weekly’s source. After being together for 20 years, they tend to keep things less “extravagant” on Valentine’s Day—but that doesn’t mean their celebration was any less enjoyable. According to Us Weekly’s insider, it’s all about enjoying life’s “simple” pleasures for this couple. “William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill,” the source told the site. “They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”

She posted about her Shaping Us campaign on a new Instagram account. “Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives,” she said in a video. “But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them.”

The Valentine’s Day plans came months after Kate hosted her second caroling event during Christmastime at the historic church called “Together at Christmas.” The caroling event featured the Westminster Abbey Choir performing world-famous Christmas carols, including “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” which was selected through a public poll. Musical guests also on the special broadcast, including Craig David, Alexis French, Samantha Barks and a duet by Alfie Boe and Melanie C. It also featured readings by Prince William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Hugh Bonneville. The special began with a video tribute that looked back at Queen Elizabeth’s meaningful Christmas Day messages over the years. Prince William read her 2012 Christmas broadcast speech during the event, and Kate honored Her Majesty with Paddington Bear tributes at the ceremony.

