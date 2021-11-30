William & Kate Are ‘Unlikely’ to Stay With Meghan & Harry When They Visit the US—Here’s Why

Ever since they started living in separate countries, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s relationship hasn’t been the closest. The Fab Four—as they were once known—are more like the Far Four at this point. But could that be changing soon?

Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to visit the United States in 2022 for the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize ceremony, marking the first time the couple will be on the same soil as Prince Harry and Meghan since their royal exit in March 2020. The Sussexes moved to Montecito, California following their exit, where they now live with their son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Given the Cambridges’ plan to visit the States, it would make sense if they decide to spend some time with Meghan and Harry—but according to one royal expert, it’s “unlikely” that the U.K. couple will stay in Montecito.

“It’s like so many of these things — it’s a sort of lose-lose situation,” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly on November 27, 2021. “If they get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side. And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work.”

According to a separate source who spoke to Heatworld, Harry and Meghan think it’s “important” that William and Kate stay with them to resolve the tensions between them. “Meghan would like some show of commitment from William and Kate, even if it’s a tentative date or time frame to put in the diary for some time next year,” the insider told the site in November 2021. “Harry and Meghan feel very strongly about this and think it’s important that the Cambridges stay with them if they come over—it would seem odd if they didn’t.”

The source continued, “They’re certain that there would be no better way for them to put aside their differences than by spending quality time together in the California sunshine, away from the meddling and negativity they would have to encounter in England.”

The couples have not publicly reunited in over a year following Meghan and Harry’s move to America. While Harry has visited the U.K. a handful of times—once in April 2021 for Prince Philip’s funeral, and again in July 2021 for the unveiling of a statue as part of a Princess Diana tribute—Meghan has yet to make it back as she was heavily pregnant with her daughter, Lilibet. With the Cambridges headed Stateside, there’s no better time to make that reunion happen; even if not in the Sussexes’ local neighborhood of Montecito.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship—from their wedding and how they met, to the birth of their first son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.