Will & Kate’s 1st Easter Without the Queen Include Visiting Her Special Place

April showers bring more royal celebrations? Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans are already underway. The Prince and Princess of Wales have their eyes out for their first Easter with the new titles and they’re definitely following tradition.

King Charles’ role as Prince of Wales fell to his eldest son, as announced on September 9, 2022. “As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades. Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” Charles said in his first speech since his mother’s death. “Tywysog Cymru” means Prince of Wales in Welsh.

What are Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans?

What are Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans? According to Kensington Palace via People, The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday church service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on Easter weekend. It will be the first celebration without Queen Elizabeth. St. George’s Chapel also was the last place where the royal family convened for the late Queen’s funeral.

The Easter celebration comes several weeks before King Charles’ coronation. Days before Easter, Buckingham Palace released more information about King Charles’ coronation including a special role for one of William and Kate’s sons. “Throughout the Coronation Service on 6th May, Their Majesties will each be attended by four Pages of Honour. The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said. “The King’s Pages of Honour will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.” The statement continued, “The Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot,” the statement continued.

For Christmas 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales gave tribute to the late Queen and started some new traditions as well. Kate hosted her second caroling event at the historic church called “Together at Christmas.” The caroling event featured the Westminster Abbey Choir performing world-famous Christmas carols, including “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” which was selected through a public poll. Musical guests also on the special broadcast, including Craig David, Alexis French, Samantha Barks and a duet by Alfie Boe and Melanie C. It also featured readings by Prince William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Hugh Bonneville. The special began with a video tribute that looked back at Queen Elizabeth’s meaningful Christmas Day messages over the years. Prince William read her 2012 Christmas broadcast speech during the event, and Kate honored Her Majesty with Paddington Bear tributes at the ceremony.

The Princess of Wales also planted a tree in honor of Queen Elizabeth at the iconic abbey on December 14, 2022. “The Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales dedicated a tree in Dean’s Yard at Westminster Abbey to mark the memory of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Westminster Abbey’s Instagram wrote. “The tree is a wild cherry tree (Prunus avium Plena) from the estate of the Duchy of Cornwall. It replaces a horse chestnut tree that was rotten and suffered from summer sudden limb drop earlier this year. The Princess shoveled the last spadefuls of earth onto the tree and unveiled a plaque that reads: This wild cherry tree, a gift from the Duchy of Cornwall, was dedicated in memory of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales on 14th December 2022.”

As for family matters, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, were also on board with the plans “are extremely key to” King Charles’ tradition-breaking Christmas plans. According to a source in Us Weekly, the king wants to honor the queen—his mother—and her legacy during their holiday celebrations. “It will be extremely sad not to have the queen there,” the source said, adding that it will be “bittersweet.” However, the royal family is aware that the late queen, “would not want them to mope or let that detract everyone from coming together and enjoying the occasion.” He is “equally determined to bring in some new more modern traditions and implementations of his own as the family moves forward into a new era.”

In previous years, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis surprised their great-grandparents King Philip and Queen Elizabeth. “with personalized Easter eggs, which they made and decorated themselves” for Easter. However, that wasn’t the only present that the Queen and Philip received. George, Charlotte and Louis also baked “a delicious chocolate cake covered in mini Cadbury eggs” for their great-grandparents with the help of their mom.

William and Kate also organized an Easter egg hunt for their kids, which was one of the rare occasions where George, Charlotte and Louis were able to eat sweets. “They don’t allow George, Charlotte and Louis to have chocolate and sweets every day, so it was a real treat,” the insider said.