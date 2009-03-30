Will you join?

Fox News has jumped on the online community bandwagon with their new site theFOXnation.com. The news channel aims to create a marketplace of ideas and a forum for open debate through user comments, which will foster the type of fair and balanced coverage of the news that they strive for.

Topics range from politics and justice to international news, entertainment, and media with articles aggregated from news sources around the web.

An article on Obama asking GM CEO Rick Wagoner to step down has over 1641 comments while Courtney Love’s Twitter lawsuit has 3. Can’t argue with that.