Will Smith Just Shared a Rare Photo of His Twin Siblings—& One of Them Looks Just Like Him

Who’s the twin after all? Fans got a rare look at Will Smith‘s twin siblings when the Bad Boys for Life actor shared a photo on social media wishing his little brother and sister a happy birthday. Surprisingly, it was actually Will’s resemblance to one of them in particular that had fans talking.

The fraternal twins, Harry and Ellen, celebrated their 50th trip around the sun on Wednesday, May 5. Their big brother Will, 52, took to Instagram that day to share a family photo in honor of their special day, writing, “Happy birthday Jokas,” in the flick. He went on to caption the post, “My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn.” Fans in the comments immediately started sharing their birthday well-wishes, with many insisting that they couldn’t believe Ellen and Harry’s age. “Little??? Maaan, how old are you then… incredible. You guys dont age at all,” one fan wrote. “Hang on 50?” another fan commented, while a third revealed they needed to go Google Will’s age.

But it wasn’t just the Smith family’s impressive genetics that had fans shocked. There were a number of commenters who were mostly blown away by the fact that Will has twin siblings. To their credit, Will doesn’t often post family photos on social media, so the news of his little brother and sister being twins is sure to come as a surprise to many. However, the Men in Black alum has shared a few pics to Instagram with his siblings and parents in the past.

In February 2021, Will posted a throwback photo of himself with Harry and Ellen as kids alongside another flick of the trio today. “40 years later, STILL can’t take a decent photo with these jokas!!” Will captioned the post, adding the hashtag #TBT and two red-heart emojis. Fans at the time couldn’t help but notice that Will bore a striking resemblance to his little brother, Harry—much like he does in the birthday post shared in early May.

Not too much is known about Will’s siblings, as the actor often keeps that side of his family private. What we do know is that Ellen is believed to be a hair and makeup artist, whereas Harry also works in the entertainment industry like his brother. He founded Treyball Development Inc. with Will in 1998 and worked with him at Overbrook Entertainment in California before eventually launching his own company, Smith Global Media, in 2017. Will also has an older sister, Pamela, who is the owner of a boutique store in Philadelphia.