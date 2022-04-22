Will Smith’s Netflix Sequel Got Canceled After His Oscars Slap—Here’s the Real Reason Why

Done. Will Smith’s Netflix movie is canceled. The King Richard actor was set to star in a sequel to 2017’s Bright, however the studio canceled it entirely.

The cancelation of the film is reportedly completely unrelated to the Oscar winner’s controversy, according to a New York Post report, which cites an unidentified Bloomberg source. Smith starred in the first movie Bright with Joel Edgerton in 2017. The sequel to the movie was greenlit a month after its release. Smith also has other movies with Netflix that are still underway even after the cancelation. ​​The action movie Fast and Loose will still be released, however, with Smith’s controversy, the production is in slow development.

Another one of Smith’s projects that has been delayed is National Geographic’s Pole to Pole. This is Smith’s third project with the nature company, however, production is now said to be slated for the fall.

News of Smith’s troubles in the film industry comes after the slapping incident at the Oscars on March 27, 2022. When presenting an award, comedian Chris Rock joked about Smith’s wife, Jada’s bald head. “G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” the comedian joked. The statement prompted Smith to jump on stage and slap Rock. Minutes later he won the Best Actor award for his portrayal in King Richard.

Smith later apologized for his actions and resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures on April 1. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Smith wrote. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

The Academy of Motion Pictures then banned Smith from attending future Academy events on April 8. “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.” The actor then released a brief statement, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”