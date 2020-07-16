Will Smith’s Net Worth Is Entangled With Jada Pinkett Smith’s & That’s Not Necessarily a Bad Thing

Scroll To See More Images

We might as well take a look at Will Smith’s net worth so long as we’re on the topic of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with August Alsina, because let’s face it—that relationship isn’t the only thing she’s entangled with! And no, we’re not talking about other rumored romances. We’re talking about her finances. The actress and Red Table Talk talkshow host shares a hefty net worth with 51-year-old husband, Will Smith. For better or for worse, as they say.

But what is Will Smith’s net worth exactly? Given his long career, it’s easy to see how it’s way up in the millions. The prolific actor, producer, and former rapper has had a successful run in Hollywood—and it isn’t exactly letting up anytime soon. And now with his wife putting their family name back in the spotlight with her Red Table Talk series, the Smiths easily continue to be a household name.

The latest drama to bring Will Smith and Jada back into the spotlight, however, wasn’t necessarily the most ideal topic to cover so publicly for their fans. The power couple came under scrutiny after 27-year-old rapper August Alsina alleged that he and Jada had an affair. Fans of Will and Jada were shocked to hear the allegation and immediately began questioning whether previous rumors about the couple’s “open relationship” were true. The married pair decided to get on Jada’s Red Table Talk themselves to set the record straight.

“We were over,” Jada told viewers, referencing a split with husband Will in 2014. “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” she said of the young rapper, who was a friend of the Smith family. Will pressed, “An entanglement? A relationship,” confirming that Jada was romantically involved with Alsina.

Ever since news of their past separation and Jada’s relationship with August began circulating, it’s impossible not to wonder how this all affects the Smiths’ image—and income. The video alone already racked up over 22 million views in under 48 hours according to International Business Times, prompting the question of Will Smith’s net worth as far as whether the video itself was profitable for him. While the jury’s still out on how much money the “Jada Brings Herself to the Table” episode really brought in, here’s what we do know about Will Smith’s net worth in 2020 so far.

How much has Will Smith made in his acting career?

While it’s unclear just how much Will Smith made from every single one of his roles over the years, we do know that arguably his most famous leading role in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air actually didn’t “earn” the actor as much as you might expect at first. That’s because Will, unfortunately, ran into troubles with the IRS way back in the ’80s, racking up anywhere between $2.8 million to $6 million in tax debt. The young actor took on the Fresh Prince role in a bid to pay back his debts, with IBT reporting that, for some time, the IRS actually claimed 25% of his paycheck earnings from the show until his debts were paid off.

In a twist of fate, however, Will Smith’s role in Fresh Prince did plenty more for him than just getting him debt-free. The series catapulted his career, getting him roles in dozens of blockbuster movies from The Pursuit of Happyness, the Men in Black franchise, and Bad Boys. For the Bad Boys sequel alone, it is estimated that Smith was paid up to $20 million, whereas his role in Men in Black earned him as much as $100 million.

How does Will Smith spend his money?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Smiths have an interest in luxury cars and real estate. The family owns “a Bentley Azure, a Mayback 57s, a 1965 Ford Mustang, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Mercedes Benz GL450,” according to the outlet, while also owning multiple homes in America and the rest of the world. Their Calabasas house is worth $42 million alone.

That said, the Smiths also have their own charitable foundation, “The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation,” which Wealthy Gorilla reports as having donated over $1 million to charities and organizations around the world.

What is Will Smith’s net worth?

As of 2020, Will Smith’s net worth is estimated to be around $350 million.