Will & Jada Are ‘Trying to Salvage’ Their Relationship Post-Oscars Slap—They’ve Had ‘Problems for Years’

Together. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are working it out through couple’s therapy. After the infamous Oscars slap incident, the couple is committed to looking for a solution for their marriage.

According to a close source, the couple is “figuring things out.” The source told Us Weekly on April 28, 2022 that Will and Jada are “committing to therapy together and trying to salvage the best of a pretty horrible situation.”

Another source also told Heat magazine on April 21, 2022, that Will and Jada had “problems for years” before the Oscars slap. “Ever since the Oscars scandal, the tension between them has been palpable,” the insider said. “There have been problems for years, but they’re barely speaking right now.”

“If they were to split, Will has a fortune of $350 million that Jada would be entitled to half of under California law,” the source elaborated. “It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt]’s did. Will obviously doesn’t want that, but there is only so much he can take.”

At the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on March 27, 2022, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for calling his wife “G.I. Jane.” Rock referred to Jada’s bald head, in which she is currently battling alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that attacks hair follicles and can result in permanent baldness. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth,” Will yelled from his seat after the altercation. Moments later, Will won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard.

Two days after the Oscars, Jada took to her Instagram to talk about “healing.” “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” her statement read. Will apologized to Chris on his Instagram on March 28, 2022, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” the King Richard actor continued. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

A week after the Oscars, on April 8, the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences announced that Will would be consequently banned from any Academy events happening in the next 10 years as a result of the slap. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the statement read.