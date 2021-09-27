Will Smith Just Revealed He Had an Extramarital Relationship—Jada’s Wasn’t the ‘Only One’

Fans of the Smiths have wondered for some time now if Will Smith cheated on Jada Pinkett Smith in the past. Well, according to Will, his wife is not the “only one” who has had extramarital relationships.

As a refresher, Jada and Will previously appeared on a bombshell episode of The Red Table Talk in July 2020 to discuss allegations made by rapper August Alsina, who claimed that he had a relationship with the 50-year-old Girls Trip star. According to August, Will even gave him “his blessing” to continue the relationship for years. While reps for the Smiths initially denied August’s claims, the couple eventually went on to confirm the story themselves. During their Red Table Talk episode, Will and Jada revealed that the relationship took place during a period of separation during their marriage.

Now, just over a year since the couple addressed the extramarital relationship, Will has confirmed that his wife was not the “only one” to have a relationship with someone else during their 23-year marriage in an interview with GQ. “The public has a narrative that is impenetrable. Once the public decides something, it’s difficult to impossible to dislodge the pictures and ideas and perceptions,” the 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum said, before “delicately” explaining that the perception that his wife was the only one engaging in sexual relationships is simply untrue.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” Will continued. “Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

GQ’s November cover story went on to confirm that at some point, Will and Jada’s relationship stopped being monogamous. “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison,” Will added. “And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”