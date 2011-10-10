StyleCaster
Will Sheen Beat Jobs For Most Popular Costume This Year?

Will Sheen Beat Jobs For Most Popular Costume This Year?

Jessica Hoppe
by

While my money is on Steve Jobs for “Most Popular” costume this year, Charlie Sheen could be potential a contender.

In fact, costume makers say the gossip-worthy train wreck is expected to be a top seller this year, along with Lady Gaga and Katy Perry. Gaga made our StyleCaster Top Halloween Costume List as well (albeit as her alter ego Joe Calderone ) but we didn’t even think our fave tiger-blooded warlock as an option.

Thankfully, the creatives minds behind your favorite store-bought Halloween costumes have literally thought of everything! Charlie’s includes a latex mask with droopy hair, what appear to be two sets of eyebrows and a bemused smile accoridng to the NY Post. If you want to upgrade, there’s the Charlie wig, which has an electrical-socket-shock look and can be crowned with a Sheen-like black fedora.

And what Charlie costume would be complete without the signature men’s bowling shirt from Two and a Half Men? Too bad none of the options include the infamous goddesses — but you can grab some “Charlie’s goddess” necklaces and tees while supplies last.

WINNING.

[Via NY Post]

