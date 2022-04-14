Here’s If Harry Plans to See the Queen After Her Health Battles Caused Her to Cancel Her Easter Plans

Following a series of health setbacks, royal followers are wondering if Prince Harry is visiting the Queen anytime soon. Though Harry will attend The Invictus Games in the Netherlands, one royal expert believes it is very unlikely that the red-headed former royal will visit his home country to see the Queen after she dropped out of her family’s Easter Sunday celebrations.

“He has said that he doesn’t feel safe without Scotland Yard security,” royal expert Phil Dampier told The Mirror. “But to me, that sounds like an excuse not to come back to the U.K. and indicates the rift with his blood family is still bad.” Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020. The Duke of Sussex, for his part, has returned to the UK a few times after they moved to the United States. Prince Harry last visited the Royal Family for his late mother Princess Diana’s tribute in July 2021 after attending his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral three months prior.

The news of Prince Harry’s plans comes amid reports Queen Elizabeth will not be attending Easter Sunday celebrations. Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla will be taking over the Queen’s place for the first time during the ceremony on April 17, 2022. It has not been revealed why the Queen had stepped back from the traditional event, but in past months, she dropped out of events due to declining health.

The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 in February 2022. She has made a full recovery but is reportedly feeling “exhausted.” Reports of the Queen being dead circulated not long after it was announced that she had COVID-19. It was, however, disputed after an insider told Us Weekly that she is recovering “​​without any fuss” despite reports of her death. “Of course, she has a team of doctors to lean on whenever needed and a support staff that’s second to none.”

