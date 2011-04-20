Will & Kate’s Royal Wedding Mixtape: 10 Great Love Songs

We’re all kind of sick of the Royal Wedding shenanigans (and it doesn’t even go down until this weekend!), but with all of the talk of dresses and hairstyles and cakes, I couldn’t help but wonder: what about the soundtrack? Will and Kate must have taken great care in choosing their wedding playlist, especially the first dance, and thinking about what fun, romantic tunes the couple could choose really got my imagination going.

I’ve picked ten love songs for the lovebirds’ wedding mixtape, and while some of them are a little out thereand more than a little clichthey all have one thing in common: the artists are British. I can only imagine the drama that would ensue if Kate didn’t wear a dress by a British designer, and I’d like to think the same goes for the evening’s soundtrack.

1. The Sundays – Wild Horses



This alt-rock band from London covered the classic Rolling Stones song in the early ’90s, and let me tell you, it never fails to pull on my heart strings.

2. Oasis – Wonderwall



Classic track with the equally classic chorus: “‘Cause maybe/you’re gonna be the one that saves me/and after all/you’re my wonderwall.”

3. Modern English – I Melt With You



The lyrics to this early ’80s hit are super sweet, and I can totally see Will looking Kate in the eyes and saying, “There’s nothing you and I won’t do, I’ll stop the world and melt with you.”

4. The Cure – Just Like Heaven



Cliche, yes, but I’ll admit that I love this songand my future fiancee better like it, too, because I’m absolutely playing this one at my wedding. What girl doesn’t want to be told that loving her is heavenly?

5. Queen – You’re My Best Friend



To me, this tune describes a picture perfect relationship.



6. The Smiths – There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that I doubt Will and Kate are big listeners of The Smiths and/or Morrissey, but the line that says, “to die by your side is such a heavenly way to die” is pretty damn romantic.

7. The Pretenders – I’ll Stand By You

“Nothing you confess/could make me love you less/Ill stand by you.” That is all.

8. Paul McCartney – Maybe I’m Amazed



If this isn’t the perfect song for a first dance at a wedding, I don’t know what is.

9. Echo & the Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar

I couldn’t help myselfI had to fit a goth classic in here somewhere. In the first lines of this tune, the singer croons, “She floats like a swan, grace on the water,” and then proceeds to compare his love’s kisses to candy. Pretty sweet, right?

10. Florence + The Machine – Cosmic Love



Florence Welch’s powerful voice lends to an even more powerful song about an all-encompassing love.