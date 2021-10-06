Here’s How Queen Elizabeth Really Feels About Duchess Kate Taking Her Place One Day

Prince William will one day be king, but will Kate Middleton be queen? Well first, the Duchess of Cambridge would need Queen Elizabeth’s stamp of approval before taking on the major role—and it sounds like Her Majesty is already “confident” in Kate’s ability to lead on the throne one day.

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton’s relationship is in a “great” place today. “Over time, Kate has proved to Elizabeth that she can be trusted and they’ve developed a great relationship,” the source said in a story published on Wednesday, October 6. “Elizabeth feels confident that Kate will make a great queen.” While that day is still a long way off, it’s still something that the royal family must prepare for—and that includes Duchess Kate herself.

At first, the Duchess of Cambridge battled nerves and felt “uneasy in the spotlight” when she married Prince William in 2011, according to the source. “During the early days as a royal, being around Elizabeth made her nervous,” the insider adds. “She was so desperate to impress.” But in the decade since, the insider says Kate has grown “fearless.”

After years of royal life, Prince William’s wife now “knows [the protocols] like the back of her hand,” the Us source notes. Still, she “is slightly nervous” about taking her place on the throne one day. Duchess Kate will be named Queen Consort when her husband, Prince William, ascends to the throne after his father, Prince Charles, who is first in the line of succession. Prince Charles’ wife, Duchess Camilla, is expected to adopt the title of Princess Consort when he becomes king, meaning Duchess Kate is likely to be the first Queen Consort in years when her husband succeeds his father.

Queen Elizabeth, for her part, believes Duchess Kate and Prince William are perfectly primed to rule one day. “The queen feels confident that they cross all the boxes to rule,” the insider revealed, noting that Kate is prepared for what the role requires. “She’s always up for a challenge, believes in herself and feels that she has developed the wisdom, courage and strength to be a success,” the source said.