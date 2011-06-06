Will & Kate To Live in Kensington Palace, Aniston’s Nude Ad

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Jennifer Aniston is all about showing off the bod lately, most notably in her recent Smart Water ad, shot by Steven Klein. If I were a different kind of writer I might say this is some kind of subversive message to Brad. (Fashion Etc)

William and Kate, despite all that talk about not wanting servants et al, have made new plans to move into Kensington Palace. I mean, who turns down living in a palace? (Daily Intel)

Rihanna is somehow involved in a former Gucci employee’s suit against the brand based on racism. (NY Post)

In more Middleton news, her gown will be on display at Buckingham Palace, just down the street from her new pad! (Styleite)

Handbag brand Bodhi is supporting amfAR for its Inspiration Gala by showcasing its men’s bags and holding a runway show. Afterwards, there will be Bodhi pieces auctioned of for the charity. (BODHI)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @ThoughtCatalog If You Use Comic Sans MS In A Professional Email As A Faux-Handwritten Signature You Deserve To Die http://bit.ly/m3rg9s That statement might be true.

RT @ninagarcia Nina Garcia DVF http://yfrog.com/h3upjiadj Indeed.

RT @IamMademoiselle Interesting day in the office. Wish I could tell you all about it, but I can’t, they’d have to shoot me. (Shhh) Such a tease.

RT @CFDA No outlets in the bathroom, so our interns are doing their hair in the hallway. #CFDAFashionAwards. Desperate times…