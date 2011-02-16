Will.I.Am and Perez Hilton Smackdown

Black Eyed Peas‘ Will.I.Am‘s manager beat up Perez Hilton last night after Will.I.Am accused Perez Hilton of being overly harsh on his fellow band mate Fergie. Has Will.I.Am ever visited perezhilton.com? It’s like two blog entries away from calling Suri Cruise overweight and then drawing coke lines underneath her nose.

The two then launched in to a viral war when Perez reported the incident to his Twitter account instead of the police. (Oh, yeah that makes sense.) Will.I.Am retaliated with blog post after vlog post and Perez Hilton continues to freak out…

Extra special thank you to Death Cab for Cutie’s Chris Walla via Pitchfork who says, “I barely knew who Perez Hilton was before this morning, but now I wanna punch him too.”