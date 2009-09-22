Will Ferrell’s Health Care Video on Funny or Die

Protect Insurance Companies PSA from Will Ferrell

When I hear “Will Farrell on Funny or Die,” I immediately think funny because that’s obviously the right answer, right? Well, our favorite comedian has gone and taken on one of the least funny topics (as Obama proved on Letterman last night): Health Care. Thankfully he brought along a cast of super talented and super sexy (Jon Hamm, is that you? Olivia Wilde, what?) celebrities to help his cause.

The video was released along with MoveOn.org. For more information on how you can help or become involved in the fight for affordable Health Care, visit MoveOn.org.