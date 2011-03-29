Will Christies Auction off Elizabeth Taylor’s Diamonds?

There are rumors buzzing around that the jewels of the late movie star and jewelry aficionado Elizabeth Taylor will be auctioned off at Christies.

Let’s just say she had a thing for diamonds. The collection is estimated to be worth $150 million. Her number one selling perfume is even called White Diamonds. Obsessed much?

When speaking to Barbara Walters once Taylor explained her love for jewelry with nothing short of worship, “The beauty, the perfection, God’s workmanship. They’re all from the ground.”

Some of her collection includes the famous 33 carat Krupp diamond and the 69 carat Taylor-Burton diamond, both given to her by her (5th and 6th, they had issues) husband Richard Burton.

Having written no memoirs, her only tale-telling book is titled “My Love Affair with Jewelry.” Even though they are lavish jewels, can’t this be considered hoarding?

