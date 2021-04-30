Duchess Camilla’s Son Just Revealed Whether She’ll Be Queen After Prince Charles Becomes King

As Queen Elizabeth II’s eventual abdication nears, royal followers wonder if Duchess Camilla will be queen after her husband, Prince Charles, is king. Charles, the Queen and Prince Philip’s eldest son, is next in line for the throne after his mother retires. But will his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, be a queen? It doesn’t look likely.

In an interview on with The Times on Thursday, April 29, Camilla’s son, Tom Parker-Bowles, revealed that he isn’t sure if his mother will be referred to as a queen after Prince Charles becomes king. “I honestly don’t know if Mum will be called queen,” he said. “That hasn’t been decided. There are a lot of interesting Sky documentaries about that I’m sure, but I honestly don’t know if that’s true.”

In a press release about Charles and Camilla’s engagement in 2005, Buckingham Palace confirmed that will be receive an HRH title and be referred to as the Princess Consort when Prince Charles succeeds his mother. “It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne,” the statement read.

However, royal followers believe that plans have changed and that Camilla will now be the Queen Consort when Prince Charles is king. Though nothing has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, the institution removed a question about whether Camilla will be queen on Charles’ official website years ago, which led many to believe that Camilla’s title will the Queen Consort when Charles ascends to the throne.

In his interview with The Times, Tom, who is Camilla’s son with ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles, reacted to the portrayal of his mother on The Crown season 4. “The Crown is beautifully filmed and beautifully acted but complete bollocks mostly,” he said. “I saw a bit with my dad and thought, ‘God, you’ve got him wrong,’ but I would say that, wouldn’t I?” He also gave his opinion on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s drama with the royal family. “What can I say? Families are never easy, but they’ll work it out in the end,” he said. “I stay out of that. That’s nothing to do with me.”

Speculation about when the Queen will abdicate the throne sparked after the recent death of Prince Philip on April 9, 2021. A source told People at the time that the Queen doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon, as Philip would’ve wanted her to continue her royal duties. “Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on,” the royal insider said. “She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life.”

For more about Prince Philip’s life, check out Ingrid Seward’s biography about the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip Revealed, Seward, a Majesty magazine editor who has been covering the British royal family for decades for, unravels the “enigma” that we know as Prince Philip. From his early childhood in Paris to his mother’s battle with schizophrenia to his military service in World War II, Seward covers topics that many royal followers may not know about or haven’t seen on The Crown. The book also discusses how Prince Philip was “initially distrusted” by the royal court before he found his place in Buckingham Palace.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

