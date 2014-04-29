Happy Third Anniversary, Will and Kate! See Their Cutest Pictures Ever

It may not seem like three years since the circus that was the royal wedding occurred–but indeed it’s true! Kate Middleton, clad in a custom Alexander McQueen gown, became Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge when she said “I do” to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at Westminster Abbey. And it’s all been downhill from there.

Since then, not only have they given birth to the next reigning King of England–Prince George Alexander Louis–who is quite the charmer, we must confess. Kate has become a fashion star in her own right, causing such fluctuations in the clothing market that there’s an entire effect named after her—the Kate Middleton Effect is when a garment sells out immediately after she’s spotted wearing it.

Beyond that, Will and Kate seem to have a sincerely close relationship, and they also seem truly happy together. Who know what happens behind closed doors—but when they’re out and about in the public eye, the two seem quite snuggly together.

