What: A loose-fitting white T-shirt printed with a long list of activities that we assume are properly classified as “favorite things.”

Why: Because just looking at this shirt perked us up a little, and we’re sure wearing it would be that much more effective.

How: For Fall, this would be cute with a great pair of dark skinny jeans, a black leather jacket draped over the shoulders, and a solid pair of moto boots.

Wildfox Couture Printed T-Shirt, $117; at Far Fetch