Wildfox Does Sweet Valley High For Summer 2011 Lookbook

What teenage girl growing up in the ’80s and ’90s didn’t love Francine Pascal’s Sweet Valley High series and its seemingly countless spin-offs? Before you start getting too nostalgic, we have two pieces of good news for you. First, the books are backas are the beautiful blonde Wakefield twinsand a new novel called Sweet Valley Confidential: Ten Years Later hit shelves last week. Second, the Sweet Valley girls served as the inspiration for the epicas alwaysWildfox Couture Summer 2011 lookbook.

The LA brand’s latest offering of vintage-inspired tees is all about summer fun, and the photos to go with it are no different. Popsicles, pool parties, pizza, prank phone calls and polka-dot bikinis are a few of the summertime delights that are highlighted, making us yearn for a sunny day in the backyard with our BFFs. To add to the camp factor, the lookbook was shot at Ferris Bueller’s house!

Click through to see our favorite photos, and head over to the Wildfox blog for the full lookbook.

All photos: Henrik Purienne for Wildfox