Want: A Breezy Wildfox Cover-Up To Toss in Your Beach Bag

What: A mint green beach cover-up with a cheeky pineapple along the torso.

Why: We’re fruit-print lovers around here, especially when said fruit is on a tunic that’s sublimely soft, and airy enough to withstand summer’s stickiest days. Plus, the deep V-neckline ensures the playful style is more chic than cutesy.

How: Layer it atop a string bikini when hitting the sand, but on land pair with a camisole, and either white skinny jeans or denim shorts for a casual weekend look.

Wildfox Pineapple Tunic Cover-Up, $98; at Nordstrom

