Wildfox Couture Debut Their New Sunglasses Line, We Die

It’s no secret that everyone can use a new pair of shades for this summer. With Wildfox Couture‘s recent launch of its own sunglasses collection, perfectly called Wildfox Sun, you can definitely pick up a new pair soon in your favorite department store or boutique this season.

Wildfox decided to tap designer Benjamin Montoya of Benjamin Eyewear to develop the debut line of sunnies, making sure the vibe of the collection had a mix of Cali-cool and rock ‘n roll realness.

One of our faves is the “Classic Fox” pair, an oversized wayfarer style frame, ranging from solid black to bright red with mixtures of star designs and multi-colored mirror lenses. Wildfox also took a retro twist with their “Bell-Air” and “Twiggy” styles, giving the option to choose frames with stars in the center of the lens — perfect for that ’90s grunge or ’90s raver look.

The prices for the sunglasses go from $190 to $240 dollars, so you may want to pay a little extra attention to these bad boys once you have them in your possession (in other words, try hard not to lose or break them). Sunglasses are an essential part of everyone’s summer wardrobe, so it’s easy to see why these daring shades will be such a hit for Wildfox Couture.

Be sure to keep your peepers alert to see when the collection will be coming to a store/e-tailer near you. We know we will be totally looking out for those “Twiggy” shades (definitely a summer staple in our eyes).

Browse through the gallery above to see the brand new Wildfox Sun collection.