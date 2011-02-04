Wildfox Couture Spring 2011 Video Lookbook: Vive La France

Ever since 2006 when I saw Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, I have been head-over-heels in love with a feminine, baby-soft pastel French aesthetic for everything from the dcor that graces my bedroom walls to the clothing that clutters my far-too-tiny closet. It would obviously follow that I was more than a little giddy when the lookbook for Wildfox Couture’s Spring 2011 collection was released a few months ago. Luckily, the party isn’t over for us Paris-ophiles.

Kimberly Gordon and Emily Faulstich, the darling ladies behind the playful knitwear brand, have danced their way back onto my lust list with their cinematographic gem Vive La France. The film is very Versailles-meets-Beverly Hills, evoking a vibe of regal elegance and playful girlishness. Models Naty Chabanenko, Jennifer Pugh, and Daria Zhemkova, adorned in some sizable bling and sassy Wildfox tees, make me long for the carefree days of summer sunbathing and midnight bonfires.

Wildfox Couture – Vive La France from ny lon on Vimeo.