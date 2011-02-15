Wildfox Couture Fall 2011: Live From PROJECT Las Vegas

Wildfox Couture has been around since 1997, and has garnered a bit of a cult following, from young Hollywood celebrities to beach kids to bohemian girls all over the world. For Fall 2011, they’re doing more of what we love: vintage-inspired tees and separates that are supremely soft, while incorporating the ’70s spirit in the form of tie-dye, flower-child fringe and wide-leg pants that are reminiscent of Jimi Hendrix. Embellished with peace signs, Beatles lyrics and hearts that evoke the feelings of “free love,” this collection isn’t only comfortable, it’s ideal if you’ve ever dreamed of becoming Bianca Jagger or Penny Lane.

What can Wildfox fans expect for Fall 2011?

What we’re doing for fall/winter is all inspired by rock and roll groupies-the Woodstock, girls-who-go-backstage type of deal, so it’s very heavily ’60s and ’70s rock star inspired. We do a lot of fringe, a lot of new bodies like super wide-leg Hendrix pants, and we’ve introduced some new fabrics including the “heaven” fabric, which is a burnout cotton-poly blend that is super, super soft.

We’re also moving forward with White Label, our premium collection. There are heavier intarsia knit sweaters, great maxi dresses and we incorporate embroidery and sequins. It’s at a slightly higher price point, and it’s all import. The main line is all made in Los Angeles.

I’m a big fan of the Wildfox blog. Can you tell me why you decided to hop on the blogging bandwagon?

Kimberley Gordon, who is one of the two designers, collects a ton of inspiration photos for the line, and she wanted to start sharing them with people who are big fans of the brand. We usually do early releases of our lookbook shoots and stuff on the blog, because we know that it’s going to our core fan base.

Where would you say your top markets are?

We have distributors in about 20 different countries, and we’ve kind of taken over the whole world! The UK and Japan are huge markets for us, and we have a great market in Australia, Italy and Russia.

What are your top sellers-the bread and butter of Wildfox?

We started out as a t-shirt line, so those are really still the core of the entire collection, but our baggy beach jumper and anything made with our vintage varsity fabric are probably our number one sellers. That fabric is exclusive to our line, so it’s very unique and very special and supremely soft-you just want to live in it!

Are you introducing any new pieces or trends for Fall 2011 that you’ve never done before?

We pretty much stick to our roots which is all very vintage-inspired, so we aren’t necessarily following trends that a lot of other lines are-we try to do our own thing. We did introduce an “acid test” group that’s in a great tie-dye fabric, and that’s a new element to the collection for fall. Our White Label is also much more fashion forward for fall and we raised the price point quite a bit.

Are you guys on Twitter?

We use Twitter, we use Facebook… I mean, it’s 2011 so we try to keep up with all of the social media networks the best we can! Follow us @WILDFOXCOUTURE.